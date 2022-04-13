Wipro Limited [WIT] moved down -2.04: Why It’s Important

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] loss -2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $7.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Topcoder Challenge Finds Two New Comets For NASA.

Topcoder members participating in the data science challenge conducted by NASA developed algorithms that detected two sungrazing comets.

Topcoder, a Wipro company, announced today that the Comet Detection Marathon Match Challenge, conducted on behalf of NASA SOHO/ESA to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms capable of detecting comets that reflect minimal light, resulted in the finding of two previously undetected comets. The winning algorithms will be utilized by NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite to improve comet detection to find previously overlooked C2 comets and the discovery of non-group comets.

Wipro Limited represents 5.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.78 billion with the latest information. WIT stock price has been found in the range of $7.16 to $7.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, WIT reached a trading volume of 3920350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wipro Limited [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8.55 to $7.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Wipro Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for WIT stock

Wipro Limited [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, WIT shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wipro Limited [WIT]

There are presently around $927 million, or 2.40% of WIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,524,488, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,180,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.0 million in WIT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.33 million in WIT stock with ownership of nearly 2.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wipro Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Wipro Limited [NYSE:WIT] by around 11,247,472 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 11,266,932 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 103,467,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,981,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,818,496 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 810,389 shares during the same period.