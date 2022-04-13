Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

A sum of 5186586 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. Invitation Homes Inc. shares reached a high of $41.68 and dropped to a low of $40.72 until finishing in the latest session at $41.42.

The one-year INVH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.55. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $46.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 70.88.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 41.07 for the last single week of trading, and 40.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invitation Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,469 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,864,736, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,992,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.84 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 29.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 69,240,810 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 29,771,784 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 497,074,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,086,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,599,865 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,690,936 shares during the same period.