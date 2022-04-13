Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] surged by $1.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $63.51 during the day while it closed the day at $63.30. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2022 on May 5.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release third-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2022 on May 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until May 4, 2023.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock has also gained 11.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAH stock has inclined by 20.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.71% and gained 22.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $16.82 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 275.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 4212327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $56.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $51, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CAH stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAH shares from 69 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 20.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.08, while it was recorded at 60.67 for the last single week of trading, and 52.60 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 20.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.93. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $12,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.81.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 4.34%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,354 million, or 87.50% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,841,618, which is approximately -2.852% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,999,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly 12.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 21,972,835 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 29,490,699 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 182,390,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,854,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,106,366 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,458,302 shares during the same period.