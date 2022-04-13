Wall Street Analyst Initiated Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] closed the trading session at $160.11 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $157.28, while the highest price level was $166.11. The company report on April 11, 2022 that OneMain Holdings Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, plans to report its first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company’s results, outlook and related matters will be held on Friday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 866-831-8616 (U.S. domestic) or 203-518-9873 (international), and using conference ID 35342, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.83 percent and weekly performance of -6.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 4106147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $198.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $150 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $162 to $178, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 180 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 7.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 48.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.11, while it was recorded at 162.70 for the last single week of trading, and 162.78 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,841 million, or 61.20% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,952,328, which is approximately 16.969% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,099,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.3 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 653 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 39,249,574 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 17,299,714 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 167,104,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,653,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 244 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,767,362 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,706,687 shares during the same period.