Wall Street Analyst Initiated Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 24.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.56. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Immedica Announce Commercialization Agreement for Iomab-B (131I apamistamab) in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

-Potential for up to $452 million in milestone payments with royalties in the mid-twenty percent range.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33272905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.36%.

The market cap for ATNM stock reached $143.80 million, with 22.09 million shares outstanding and 21.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.63K shares, ATNM reached a trading volume of 33272905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNM shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2017, representing the official price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ATNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

How has ATNM stock performed recently?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.63. With this latest performance, ATNM shares gained by 43.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2182.17 and a Gross Margin at +54.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2165.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.76.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Insider trade positions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

There are presently around $10 million, or 15.20% of ATNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 865,589, which is approximately -0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 1.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 228,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in ATNM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.88 million in ATNM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM] by around 176,222 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 119,696 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,679,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,975,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,404 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 82,854 shares during the same period.