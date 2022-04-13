Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] price plunged by -6.05 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on March 1, 2022 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

$239.8 million in 4Q21 Net Income; $1.6 billion in Full Year 2021 Net Income;Record Fourth Quarter Total Loan Volume of $55.2 billion, including Purchase Volume of $24.5 billion.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported 4Q21 net income of $239.8 million, full year 2021 net income of $1.6 billion and diluted earnings per share for 2021 of $0.66. Loan origination volume for the quarter was $55.2 billion, which included $24.5 billion in purchase volume. Net income for the fourth quarter was inclusive of a $139.0 million decline in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”). Net income for full year 2021 was inclusive of a $587.8 million decline in fair value of MSRs.

A sum of 4741610 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. UWM Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $4.24 and dropped to a low of $3.88 until finishing in the latest session at $3.88.

The one-year UWMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.32. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $8, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.90. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

UWMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.82%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 33.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,930,982, which is approximately 10.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,440,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.34 million in UWMC stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $5.5 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 9,902,764 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,263,780 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,574,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,740,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,541 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,824 shares during the same period.