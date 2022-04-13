Volta Inc. [VLTA] Is Currently -5.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.61%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Volta Study Reveals Broader Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption Depends On Conveniently-located EV Chargers Placed Where Drivers Already Go.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Research shows access to EV charging as more significant barrier to purchasing an EV than price.

Volta launches “Time To Move On” brand campaign across its media network to encourage the switch to EV during Earth Month.

Over the last 12 months, VLTA stock dropped by -72.86%. The one-year Volta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.2. The average equity rating for VLTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $464.12 million, with 161.91 million shares outstanding and 86.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, VLTA stock reached a trading volume of 5140917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.61. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -31.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 18.00% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 5,823,045, which is approximately 412.997% of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,729,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.85 million in VLTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.39 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 153.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 16,987,284 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 11,584,176 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,707,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,863,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,865,330 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,519,255 shares during the same period.