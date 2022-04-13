Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Stock trading around $17.13 per share: What’s Next?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] gained 0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $17.13 price per share at the time.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company represents 2.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.32 billion with the latest information. VOD stock price has been found in the range of $17.03 to $17.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 4077030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36.

Trading performance analysis for VOD stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 17.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

There are presently around $4,032 million, or 8.90% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,050,832, which is approximately -8.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 22,492,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.62 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $289.19 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 17.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 20,466,185 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 32,087,498 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 183,227,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,781,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,538,663 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,836 shares during the same period.