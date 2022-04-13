US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] stock Initiated by CL King analyst, price target now $41

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] closed the trading session at $36.28 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.06, while the highest price level was $38.03. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Sachem Head Files Updated Preliminary Proxy Statement.

Reduces Slate of Director Nominees from Seven to Five Following Company’s Recent Appointment of Two New Directors.

Continues to Believe Significant Change is Needed for US Foods to Fulfill its Potential and Deliver Value for Stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.16 percent and weekly performance of -0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, USFD reached to a volume of 4764220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $44.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 55.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

USFD stock trade performance evaluation

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.77, while it was recorded at 35.68 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.79. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 28.90%.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,009 million, or 99.50% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,070,384, which is approximately 16.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,209,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.57 million in USFD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $673.18 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 32,823,254 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 25,001,457 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 164,330,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,155,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,384,762 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,486,379 shares during the same period.