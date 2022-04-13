Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] moved down -7.43: Why It’s Important

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] slipped around -0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.49 at the close of the session, down -7.43%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Metaverse Pioneer Infinite Reality, Inc. to Acquire Entertainment Conglomerate ReKTGlobal In Landmark Half Billion Dollar Transaction.

Infinite Realty, Inc. (iR), the Metaverse innovation and entertainment company born out of the powerful merger of social ecommerce platform Display Social, leading entertainment production company Thunder Studios, and innovative Metaverse builder Infinite Metaverse, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal, Inc., in a $470 million all-stock deal, based on an equity valuation for iR of $2 billion, for a combined post-close valuation of $2.47 billion. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including ReKTGlobal shareholder approval, as well as regulatory and other approvals.

This acquisition is another step in our journey towards becoming the world’s leading Metaverse Entertainment company.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock is now 2.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UUU Stock saw the intraday high of $5.25 and lowest of $3.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.55, which means current price is +53.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 586.18K shares, UUU reached a trading volume of 4825273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has UUU stock performed recently?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, UUU shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.19. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.53.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now 2.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.03. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of $20,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.50% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 110,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, holding 73,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in UUU stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $0.19 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly -29.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 34,668 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 133,634 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 221,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,901 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.