T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Revenue clocked in at $80.12 billion, up 13.33% YTD: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 0.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $131.44. The company report on April 5, 2022 that A New Era of Un-carrier.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Two years after our historic merger, T-Mobile continues to stake new ground in wireless and beyond.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5007930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $164.75 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 592.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 5007930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $163.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $151 to $158, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 103.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.38, while it was recorded at 132.34 for the last single week of trading, and 125.88 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.58%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $74,277 million, or 41.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,532,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.31 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

533 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 50,265,745 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 54,370,316 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 464,884,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,520,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,772,058 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 15,298,310 shares during the same period.