SVB Leerink lifts Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] loss -25.09% or -3.48 points to close at $10.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3902446 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for MYFEMBREE® for the Management of Moderate to Severe Pain Associated with Endometriosis.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today an update on the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

In accordance with the ongoing review of the application, on April 6, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided notice to the companies that the agency identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements and commitments at this time. The FDA did not provide additional detail. The FDA noted that the letter does not reflect a final decision on the pending sNDA and that the application is still under review.

It opened the trading session at $10.81, the shares rose to $11.82 and dropped to $10.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYOV points out that the company has recorded -50.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 8.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 704.16K shares, MYOV reached to a volume of 3902446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYOV shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on MYOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94.

Trading performance analysis for MYOV stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.10. With this latest performance, MYOV shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.18, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -439.64 and a Gross Margin at +92.51. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -430.12.

Return on Total Capital for MYOV is now -1,549.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,681.67. Additionally, MYOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2,350.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] managed to generate an average of -$626,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]

There are presently around $424 million, or 38.30% of MYOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOV stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 6,169,039, which is approximately 6.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,063,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.11 million in MYOV stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $76.67 million in MYOV stock with ownership of nearly -2.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV] by around 3,222,223 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,311,326 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,022,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,555,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,296 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 932,511 shares during the same period.