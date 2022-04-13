StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] is -38.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.22%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that StoneCo Announces Board Changes.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Board refreshment actions support StoneCo’s next stage of growth.

StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial services and software solutions for merchants in Brazil, today announced several Board-refreshment actions to support the next stage of the Company’s growth.

Over the last 12 months, STNE stock dropped by -84.20%. The one-year StoneCo Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.05. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 billion, with 308.90 million shares outstanding and 220.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, STNE stock reached a trading volume of 6546940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $18.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $14, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on STNE stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 60 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,977 million, or 73.70% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,151,046, which is approximately -0.157% of the company’s market cap and around 14.56% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.22 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $102.44 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 58.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 57,689,646 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 74,652,552 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 48,017,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,359,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,504,104 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 47,858,266 shares during the same period.