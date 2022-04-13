Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Revenue clocked in at $384.10 million, down -65.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 23, 2022 that UFC® Enters a Multi-Year Partnership Bringing Next Level Mobile Gaming Competition to Life on Skillz Platform.

UFC, One of the Largest and Most Recognized Global Sports Brands Opens the Door for Skillz Developers to Create Original, Branded UFC Competitive Mobile Games.

In a strategic move to merge the sensational world of esports competition with premium sports & entertainment, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced a multi-year partnership with UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. The licensing deal, which will enable Skillz’ developers to create UFC-branded competitive mobile games that are co-marketed by UFC and Skillz, was revealed at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco. Skillz is currently exhibiting (South Hall Booth #S749) March 23-25.

A sum of 9183637 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.83M shares. Skillz Inc. shares reached a high of $2.66 and dropped to a low of $2.43 until finishing in the latest session at $2.57.

The one-year SKLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.61. The average equity rating for SKLZ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

SKLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.82. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skillz Inc. Fundamentals:

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $473 million, or 52.50% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 24,089,428, which is approximately 27.89% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,909,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.88 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55.59 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 19,941,171 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 12,617,927 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 151,579,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,139,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,052,857 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180,323 shares during the same period.