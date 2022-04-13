Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] is -13.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.52 during the day while it closed the day at $0.93. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Qualigen Therapeutics Presents Three Posters of QN-302 at American Association of Cancer Research Conference.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 45.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QLGN stock has declined by -13.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.77% and lost -13.38% year-on date.

The market cap for QLGN stock reached $34.12 million, with 31.29 million shares outstanding and 25.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.67K shares, QLGN reached a trading volume of 50663251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLGN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

QLGN stock trade performance evaluation

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.81. With this latest performance, QLGN shares gained by 68.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6784, while it was recorded at 0.6737 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1882 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.85 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -316.55.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.90% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,168,972, which is approximately -0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 8.72% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 325,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in QLGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly -3.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 228,083 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 318,603 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,233,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,780,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,307 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 191,260 shares during the same period.