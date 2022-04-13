Piper Sandler slashes price target on Affimed N.V. [AFMD] – find out why.

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] price surged by 2.71 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on April 10, 2022 that Affimed Presents Updated Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Study of AFM13 Precomplexed with Cord Blood-Derived NK Cells at AACR Annual Meeting.

100% objective response rate and improvement in the rate of complete responses (CR) from 38% to 62% after a second cycle in 13 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D).

Patients enrolled were multi-refractory with a median of seven prior lines of treatment; all Hodgkin Lymphoma patients had failed brentuximab vedotin and PD-1 therapy in addition to failing multiple lines of chemotherapy.

A sum of 13031164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Affimed N.V. shares reached a high of $5.10 and dropped to a low of $4.54 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year AFMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.17. The average equity rating for AFMD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76.

AFMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affimed N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.87. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.87.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $370 million, or 66.40% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,855,151, which is approximately 93.628% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., holding 7,722,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.14 million in AFMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.16 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 23,492,402 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,405,798 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,358,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,256,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,306,271 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,720,005 shares during the same period.