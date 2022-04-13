Piper Sandler lifts Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] plunged by -$4.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $162.44 during the day while it closed the day at $149.85. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Tokens.com Purchases Landmark Parcels in the SuperWorld Metaverse.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock has also loss -15.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COIN stock has declined by -36.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.90% and lost -40.62% year-on date.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $33.96 billion, with 214.14 million shares outstanding and 167.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 4629997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $299.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $444 to $377. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $420 to $360, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 345 to 296.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 11.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.25, while it was recorded at 159.54 for the last single week of trading, and 241.69 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,087 million, or 47.60% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 10418.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,764,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $887.01 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $839.13 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly -22.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 37,208,689 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 9,939,400 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 37,907,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,055,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 310 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,993,860 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,807 shares during the same period.