Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Stock trading around $16.65 per share: What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 3.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.65. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Patterson-UTI Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announces the publication of its third annual corporate sustainability report, which provides an update on the Company’s efforts related to its ongoing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) commitment. The report contains disclosures aligned with the frameworks set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and is available through the sustainability section of the Company’s website at esg.patenergy.com.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud to share our sustainability report for fiscal year 2021, which details the significant steps our employees and our company have taken to positively impact ESG issues for the long-term benefit of our shareholders, employees and communities. As part of our commitment to ESG management, we aim to minimize our environmental impact and as such, we are a leading provider of drilling rigs and frac spreads that reduce fuel consumption and emissions by utilizing alternative fuels such as cleaner burning natural gas, high-line power from the utility grid, and our lithium battery hybrid power management system, EcoCell™. Our sustainability report provides further details on these initiatives and other significant steps we have taken to have a positive impact on sustainability matters while delivering value to our customers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4860166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.15%.

The market cap for PTEN stock reached $3.41 billion, with 215.02 million shares outstanding and 208.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 4860166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PTEN stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PTEN shares from 9.25 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.10 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $3,300 million, or 96.90% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,992,772, which is approximately 13.746% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,975,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.47 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $209.38 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 30.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 35,173,907 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 13,717,004 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 155,668,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,559,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,297,807 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,338 shares during the same period.