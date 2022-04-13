Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Revenue clocked in at $8.66 billion, up 52.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] closed the trading session at $51.41 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.92, while the highest price level was $52.83. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Tuesday May 10, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.55 percent and weekly performance of -0.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, OVV reached to a volume of 4167667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $60.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $60 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

OVV stock trade performance evaluation

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.47, while it was recorded at 51.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 35.36%.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,824 million, or 77.10% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,407,355, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,828,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.08 billion in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 29,130,527 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 21,713,335 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 146,584,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,428,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,558,371 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,506,522 shares during the same period.