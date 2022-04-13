Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $8

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 1.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.71. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors Following Announcement of Update from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar on the PIVOT-IO-001 Phase 3 Trial.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will hold an analyst and investor conference call with Nektar management today, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), following this morning’s update from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar on the pivotal Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study in previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through April 15, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5620670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nektar Therapeutics stands at 6.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.14%.

The market cap for NKTR stock reached $1.11 billion, with 184.98 million shares outstanding and 184.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 5620670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 24 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

How has NKTR stock performed recently?

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 37.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

There are presently around $974 million, or 94.30% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 36,891,494, which is approximately 3.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,671,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.36 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $103.67 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 20,304,637 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,661,094 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 138,972,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,938,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,052,614 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,124,535 shares during the same period.