Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] is -41.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] closed the trading session at $1.44 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.43, while the highest price level was $1.53. The company report on April 6, 2022 that META Appoints New EVP and Expands Organizational Structure to Accelerate Growth, Strengthen Pipeline, and Increase Productivity.

New function led by Dr. John “Yiannis” Antoniades, EVP of Engineering and EO/IR Systems.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT) (FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced today an expanded organizational structure and product development model designed to support the Company’s innovation, growth, and productivity ambitions as a focused advanced materials and semiconductor solutions provider in the coming decade. Central to this initiative, META also announced that Dr. John “Yiannis” Antoniades has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Head of Engineering and Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems (EO

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.46 percent and weekly performance of -10.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 3950558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.56. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7272, while it was recorded at 1.5080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4267 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88 million, or 21.30% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,584,762, which is approximately 379.782% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,043,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.64 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.86 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 21.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 24,777,574 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,841 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,055,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,013,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,767,106 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,376 shares during the same period.