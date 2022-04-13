Maxim Group slashes price target on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] – find out why.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Announces Availability of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report on Form 20-F”) has been filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 20-F may also be accessed through the Company’s website, www.seanergymaritime.com, at the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Reports”.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. represents 171.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $185.06 million with the latest information. SHIP stock price has been found in the range of $1.03 to $1.085.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 3963505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for SHIP stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1516, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1063 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $4 million, or 2.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 865,893, which is approximately -83.892% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 723,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in SHIP stocks shares; and WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.59 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 1,356,918 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 15,628,112 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,884,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,100,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,137 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 6,266,464 shares during the same period.