Market cap of Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] reaches 14.73M – now what?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] closed the trading session at $0.31 on 04/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2475, while the highest price level was $0.347. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Statera Biopharma, Inc. Files Form 12b-25.

Previously Scheduled Conference Call and Webcast Postponed.

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that the Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extend until April 15, 2022 the due date for filing the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.52 percent and weekly performance of 8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -59.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -82.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, STAB reached to a volume of 10728360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

STAB stock trade performance evaluation

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, STAB shares dropped by -59.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.70 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.69, while it was recorded at 0.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2057.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 417,359, which is approximately -2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 25.03% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 384,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in STAB stocks shares; and POTOMAC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.12 million in STAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 877,170 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 67,006 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,085,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,029,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,947 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,026 shares during the same period.