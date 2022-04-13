Market cap of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] reaches 26.12M – now what?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 20.78%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Its Bispecific Interleukin Candidates at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:SONN) a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, announced today that data from preclinical studies of the company’s proprietary Fully-Human Albumin Binding candidates, SON-1010, SON-1210, and SON-1410, will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, April 8-13, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We are excited about these data that support tumor growth reduction following administration of both SON-1210 and SON-1410 in a B16-F10 melanoma model in mice,” said John Cini, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Sonnet BioTherapeutics. “Specifically, these new data elucidate the potential for transitioning tumors from being immunologically “cold” to clinically responsive and “hot”. We look forward to dosing the first patient in the forthcoming clinical trial with our SON-1010 compound, an event that will set the table for our continued development of the SON-1210 and SON-1410 bispecific candidates.”.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now 2.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SONN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.449 and lowest of $0.3403 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.73, which means current price is +65.49% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, SONN reached a trading volume of 14009996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONN shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has SONN stock performed recently?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, SONN shares gained by 51.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3444, while it was recorded at 0.3826 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6127 for the last 200 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5187.36. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5165.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.09.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.60% of SONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,776,953, which is approximately 0.011% of the company’s market cap and around 2.63% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,126,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in SONN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in SONN stock with ownership of nearly 189.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN] by around 1,202,832 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,648 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,782,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,990,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,522 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 900 shares during the same period.