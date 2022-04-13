Market cap of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] reaches 9.99B – now what?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.15 during the day while it closed the day at $41.81. The company report on April 11, 2022 that PulteGroup Again Named One of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PulteGroup included on the list for the second year in a row, moving up 32 spots.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third largest homebuilder, today announced it has been named among the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune, ranking #43, up from #75 in 2021. This is the second consecutive year PulteGroup has been named to this prestigious list.

PulteGroup Inc. stock has also loss -0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHM stock has declined by -23.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.66% and lost -26.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $9.99 billion, with 251.58 million shares outstanding and 239.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 7491895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $64.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $72 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 63 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.64, while it was recorded at 40.99 for the last single week of trading, and 50.63 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 23.70%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,116 million, or 94.00% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,486,675, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,497,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $543.11 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 4.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 19,328,712 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 19,828,190 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 180,669,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,826,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,919,107 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,607,460 shares during the same period.