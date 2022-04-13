Market cap of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] reaches 7.78B – now what?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 5.35% or 3.06 points to close at $60.30 with a heavy trading volume of 5816992 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Kohl’s Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strong Board.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Kohl’s high caliber Board has the right experience to drive strategy forward while evaluating the ongoing review of expressions of interest.

Kohl’s Board has continued to be refreshed – adding six new independent Directors in the last three years.

It opened the trading session at $60.72, the shares rose to $61.51 and dropped to $59.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KSS points out that the company has recorded 34.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 5816992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $64.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $85 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $38, while UBS kept a Sell rating on KSS stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 62 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.54, while it was recorded at 58.27 for the last single week of trading, and 53.87 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 8.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $7,421 million, or 92.28% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,073,874, which is approximately -2.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,533,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.64 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $412.84 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 20,336,087 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 18,421,017 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 90,896,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,653,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,755,749 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,975,920 shares during the same period.