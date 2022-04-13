Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 13.04M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] loss -0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces New Viactiv® Omega Boost Gel Bites Now Available for Purchase Via Viactiv® Shopify Store.

Consumers May Now Purchase Viactiv® Omega Boost Directly from Viactiv.com.

Viactiv® Omega Boost Gel Bites Provide 10x More Omega-3s Than the Leading Gummies, Without the Fishy Taste and Sugar Associated with Other Omega-3 Products .

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. represents 24.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.04 million with the latest information. GHSI stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 5859235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for GHSI stock

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3062, while it was recorded at 0.2178 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9215 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.94 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.52.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,076,039, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 3.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 563,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GHSI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $52000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -57.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 112,292 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 628,160 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,752,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,492,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,172 shares during the same period.