Market cap of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] reaches 52.76B – now what?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 0.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.07. The company report on April 12, 2022 that ADM to Meet Fast-Growing Demand For Alternative Proteins with Significant Capacity Expansion, New Innovation Center.

$300M expansion will increase soy protein concentrate production in Decatur, nearly doubling extrusion capacity.

New Decatur-based Protein Innovation Center will power partnership, innovation and speed to meet growing customer needs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4397967 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $52.76 billion, with 564.00 million shares outstanding and 559.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 4397967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $77.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ADM stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.37 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.21, while it was recorded at 94.34 for the last single week of trading, and 68.33 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 2.90%.

Insider trade positions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $41,709 million, or 80.30% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,271,969, which is approximately 2.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 billion in ADM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.82 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 17,609,663 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 21,130,791 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 402,294,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,034,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,244 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,483,555 shares during the same period.