Market cap of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] reaches 62.13B – now what?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.54. The company report on April 12, 2022 that An Underwater Expedition Awaits in the Newest Hearthstone® Expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City™, Live Today.

The first expansion of the Year of the Hydra introduces 135 all-new cards and submerges players in the aqueous ruins of Zin-Azshari, the capital city of the Naga race from World of Warcraft®.

Also live today are updates to the Core Set, featuring 72 returning cards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4736117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 0.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.87%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $62.13 billion, with 777.00 million shares outstanding and 773.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 4736117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.33, while it was recorded at 79.87 for the last single week of trading, and 76.92 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 16.45%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $51,849 million, or 86.30% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,883,729, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,381,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.11 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 57.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 108,530,313 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 122,743,586 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 421,075,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 652,349,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,754,193 shares, while 215 institutional investors sold positions of 30,918,836 shares during the same period.