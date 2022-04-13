Market Analysts see Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.70%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that ROSS STORES TO OPEN 100 NEW LOCATIONS IN 2022.

Ross Stores, Inc. opened 22 Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”) and eight dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 15 different states and Guam in February and March. These new locations are part of the Company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2022.

“We recently raised our store potential targets for both Ross and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Our return to stronger unit growth in 2022 reflects our belief that Ross can ultimately grow to 2,900 locations and dd’s DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers’ ongoing focus on value and convenience,” said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. “Our continued expansion of both chains also demonstrates our commitment to further building our presence in both existing and newer markets. With these recent openings, we currently operate a combined total of 1,952 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.”.

Over the last 12 months, ROST stock dropped by -19.45%. The one-year Ross Stores Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.96. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.36 billion, with 349.06 million shares outstanding and 345.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ROST stock reached a trading volume of 4825396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $120.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $130 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $120, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 45.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.62, while it was recorded at 97.66 for the last single week of trading, and 108.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 35.80%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,649 million, or 89.40% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,733,480, which is approximately 5.75% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,907,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.73 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

409 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 19,467,438 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 17,776,234 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 270,133,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,377,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,880,069 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,964,284 shares during the same period.