Market Analysts see Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] traded at a low on 04/12/22, posting a -4.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.33. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With the Credit Suisse Inaugural Healthcare REIT Summit.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced today that it has revised the COVID-19 Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with the Credit Suisse Inaugural Healthcare REIT Summit.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-data/presentations. The revised COVID-19 Update slides are on pages 9 and 10 of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6277696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for OHI stock reached $6.54 billion, with 239.65 million shares outstanding and 238.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 6277696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.94, while it was recorded at 28.47 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -4.19%.

There are presently around $4,550 million, or 67.60% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,818,500, which is approximately 0.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,244,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.76 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $332.15 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly -5.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 17,723,537 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 19,193,684 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 121,772,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,689,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,970,467 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,317,979 shares during the same period.