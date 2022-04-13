Macquarie lifts Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.82%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock dropped by -38.84%. The one-year Trip.com Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.91. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.87 billion, with 646.21 million shares outstanding and 637.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 7835088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.54.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.82. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.08, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.83. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,738 million, or 66.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 39,194,505, which is approximately -7.166% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 37,710,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.39 million in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $463.39 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 39,989,536 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 51,866,251 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 314,747,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,602,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,668,832 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 9,545,716 shares during the same period.