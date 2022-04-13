Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] moved up 67.27: Why It’s Important

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 67.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.26%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that LIXTE Biotechnology Announces $5.8 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 2,900,000 shares of LIXTE’s common stock, at a purchase price of $2.00 per share, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WestPark Capital, Inc. and WallachBeth Capital, LLC are acting as co-placement agents for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, LIXT stock dropped by -38.05%.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.10 million, with 13.75 million shares outstanding and 5.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.38K shares, LIXT stock reached a trading volume of 182446516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

LIXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.26. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 57.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4354, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9190 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.37.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of LIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIXT stocks are: ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. with ownership of 779,084, which is approximately -3.345% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP, holding 166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in LIXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85000.0 in LIXT stock with ownership of nearly -0.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIXT] by around 24,938 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 27,713 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,156,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,209,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIXT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,165 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.