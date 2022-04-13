KB Home [KBH] Is Currently 2.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] gained 2.26% or 0.71 points to close at $32.16 with a heavy trading volume of 4681379 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Liberty Station, a New-home Community Near Downtown Raleigh.

Homebuilder’s latest community offers personalized, new townhomes, priced from the $280,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Liberty Station, a new townhome community in Raleigh. Liberty Station is conveniently located near the interchanges of Interstates 40 and 440, offering an easy commute to area employers and universities. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to downtown Raleigh, a vibrant hotspot with museums, breweries, green space and performing arts. Nearby White Oak Crossing offers shopping, and a variety of recreation is available at Lake Benson Park, White Deer Park Nature Center, Kingwood Forest Park, Biltmore Hills Park and Greenbrier Park.

It opened the trading session at $32.15, the shares rose to $33.21 and dropped to $32.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBH points out that the company has recorded -17.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 4681379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $53.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $51, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KBH stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KBH shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.83, while it was recorded at 31.34 for the last single week of trading, and 40.57 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $2,506 million, or 86.30% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,628,707, which is approximately -2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,862,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.28 million in KBH stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $119.3 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 7,052,591 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 6,206,451 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 66,437,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,696,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,516 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 694,130 shares during the same period.