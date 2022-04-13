Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] moved down -2.35: Why It’s Important

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] traded at a low on 04/12/22, posting a -2.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.74. The company report on April 4, 2022 that UPS Partners with Jumia to Expand its Logistics Services in Africa.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The leading pan-African e-commerce platform and the world’s premier package delivery company will join forces to expand delivery services for businesses and consumers across the continent.

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) and UPS (UPS) announced today a partnership giving UPS access to Jumia’s last mile logistics capabilities and infrastructure to grow its delivery services in Africa.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5645996 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jumia Technologies AG stands at 9.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.08%.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $861.70 million, with 98.59 million shares outstanding and 78.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 5645996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.55. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 31.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 7,057,081 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,269,672 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 18,093,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,419,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 972,417 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,180 shares during the same period.