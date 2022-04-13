Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell -30.82% so far this year. What now?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.28 during the day while it closed the day at $5.05. The company report on March 29, 2022 that LEADERS: Joby Aviation, Upstart, XTM, and First Energy Metals.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock has also loss -14.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOBY stock has declined by -20.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.11% and lost -30.82% year-on date.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $3.15 billion, with 385.56 million shares outstanding and 306.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 6136886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 181.80 and a Current Ratio set at 181.80.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $806 million, or 26.00% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.92 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $49.55 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 59,058,485 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,785,845 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 85,642,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,487,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,692,333 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,197,689 shares during the same period.