Jefferies lifts TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] loss -5.23% or -0.01 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5982977 shares. The company report on March 10, 2022 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Reached definitive agreement to fully divest vitaCare business unit enabling greater focus on achieving leadership position in women’s healthcare — Amended credit terms with Sixth Street in support of a new capitalization plan — Conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET today -.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (“TXMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.3238, the shares rose to $0.3412 and dropped to $0.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXMD points out that the company has recorded -54.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, TXMD reached to a volume of 5982977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for TXMD stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.47. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.31, while it was recorded at 0.34 for the last single week of trading, and 0.60 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.33. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $39 million, or 33.80% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,894,812, which is approximately -1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,129,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.59 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 8,170,564 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,203,666 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 101,684,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,058,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,912 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,005,398 shares during the same period.