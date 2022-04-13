Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.8199 during the day while it closed the day at $4.45. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Hut 8 Mining Monthly Production Update for March 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

6,460 self-mined Bitcoin in reserve following 345 generated last month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, advanced its Bitcoin holdings in the period ending March 31, 2022.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock has also loss -14.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUT stock has declined by -34.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.94% and lost -43.31% year-on date.

The market cap for HUT stock reached $991.99 million, with 166.74 million shares outstanding and 151.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 4475126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

HUT stock trade performance evaluation

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.91. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127 million, or 20.42% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,638,583, which is approximately 142.055% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,619,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 million in HUT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11.57 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 979.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 14,331,918 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,602,347 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,771,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,705,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,496 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,676,161 shares during the same period.