Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Is Currently 67.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 67.78%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Histogen Announces Closing of $4.75 Million Private Placement.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement for the issuance and sale of 2,500 shares of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock and 2,500 shares of Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock had a purchase price of $952.38, representing an original issue discount of approximately 5% of the $1,000 stated value of each share. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into shares of Histogen’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.00 per share. Shares of the Series A and Series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the Company’s receipt of stockholder approval for an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation that allows the Company to effectuate a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Histogen will be permitted to compel conversion of the Series A and Series B preferred stock after the fulfillment of certain conditions and subject to certain limitations. Total gross proceeds from the offerings, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $4.75 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Histogen Inc. stock is now 25.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSTO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.47 and lowest of $0.2487 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.23, which means current price is +105.48% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 69622523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has HSTO stock performed recently?

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.71. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 86.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2481, while it was recorded at 0.2839 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5540 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.77 and a Gross Margin at +78.68. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1448.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.76.

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.70% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,941,178, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 987,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in HSTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.17 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 5,769,770 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 297,202 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,248,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,315,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,678,752 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 255,258 shares during the same period.