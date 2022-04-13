Gordon Haskett lifts Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on April 8, 2022 that LOWE’S APPOINTS BRANDON SINK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

— Company Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Outlook—.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of Brandon Sink as executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective April 30, 2022. Sink, currently senior vice president, retail finance of Lowe’s, will succeed Dave Denton, who is stepping down as executive vice president, chief financial officer to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry. Denton will work closely with Sink and the Lowe’s leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.

A sum of 4354352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.19M shares. Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $210.59 and dropped to a low of $203.40 until finishing in the latest session at $204.14.

The one-year LOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.62. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $274.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 290 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.17, while it was recorded at 203.74 for the last single week of trading, and 221.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 14.45%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,597 million, or 77.50% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,697,261, which is approximately -2.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,706,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.56 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.31 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,093 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 22,865,916 shares. Additionally, 1,067 investors decreased positions by around 30,239,080 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 448,370,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,475,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 351 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,157,979 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,846 shares during the same period.