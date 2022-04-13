Goldman lifts Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] closed the trading session at $5.48 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.45, while the highest price level was $5.625.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.45 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, SID reached to a volume of 5419949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.77. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $186 million, or 2.70% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,454,829, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,904,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.88 million in SID stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $16.79 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 39.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 7,494,151 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,803,294 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,126,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,423,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,015 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,678,036 shares during the same period.