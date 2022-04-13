Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Revenue clocked in at $4.20 billion, up 37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.11 at the close of the session, down -0.59%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES 2021 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT.

– Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its Integrated Annual Report 2021 (IAR) and a number of associated reports on its website.

These are the statutory Annual Financial Report 2021 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2021 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2021 Climate Change Report. The Form 20-F Report was also filed with the US Securities Exchange Commission today. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders over the next few days.

Gold Fields Limited stock is now 37.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.59 and lowest of $15.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.20, which means current price is +54.82% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 5170925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 91.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.14, while it was recorded at 15.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.48. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.81.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 25.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.55. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $4,477,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 18,917,813 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 39,905,173 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 158,880,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,703,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,062,235 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,323,093 shares during the same period.