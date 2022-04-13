Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX] fell -28.55% so far this year. What now?

Gain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GANX] loss -7.40% on the last trading session, reaching $3.88 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Gain Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on its Small Molecule Lead Compound in GBA1 Parkinson’s Disease at the 2022 Synuclein Meeting.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Lead candidate GT-02287 is bioavailable, increases GCase levels, depletes alpha-synuclein, increases lysosomal health, and improves neuronal network and survival in relevant neuronal cell models.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform, today presented new pre-clinical data from its Parkinson’s Disease (PD) program. The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the 2022 Synuclein Meeting being held April 12 – 15, 2022, in Leuven, Belgium. The data show that the the lead compound GT-02287 increases the levels and activity of the beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) protein, improves lysosomal health, corrects abnormal phenotypes of PD including alpha-synuclein, and most importantly improves neuronal network connections and neuron survival.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. represents 11.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.30 million with the latest information. GANX stock price has been found in the range of $3.77 to $6.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.39K shares, GANX reached a trading volume of 4440092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GANX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GANX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Gain Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gain Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gain Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GANX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 216.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for GANX stock

Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.02. With this latest performance, GANX shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GANX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8379.80. Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8418.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.18.

Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.10% of GANX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GANX stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 546,560, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.46% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 151,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in GANX stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in GANX stock with ownership of nearly 39.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gain Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Gain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GANX] by around 193,218 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,069 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 832,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GANX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,273 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 29,752 shares during the same period.