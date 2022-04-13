Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently 2.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $4.23 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.13, while the highest price level was $4.32. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Fortuna Reports Production of 103,098 Gold Equivalent Ounces for the First Quarter of 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the first quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.46 percent and weekly performance of 11.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 6812172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $325 million, or 34.44% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,354,011, which is approximately -7.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,250,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.75 million in FSM stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $16.66 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -6.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 12,447,094 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,708,712 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 56,678,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,834,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,662 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,759,331 shares during the same period.