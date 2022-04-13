For Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] price plunged by -3.60 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Workhorse Group Strengthens Financial Position Through Deleveraging Transaction.

Agreement Allows Company to Remove Remaining Debt from its Balance Sheet.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced that it has taken further action to strengthen its financial position.

A sum of 5642782 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.13M shares. Workhorse Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.06 and dropped to a low of $3.70 until finishing in the latest session at $3.75.

The one-year WKHS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.52. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $6.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Hold rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 340.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.60. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 23.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $205 million, or 36.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,653,590, which is approximately 1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,633,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.8 million in WKHS stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $20.12 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 65.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 11,178,595 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,705,621 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 36,769,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,653,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,151 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,530 shares during the same period.