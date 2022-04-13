For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] gained 0.26% or 0.19 points to close at $71.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4184953 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Improving Your Property? PSE&G Urges You to Call 811 Before You Dig.

April is National Safe Digging Month.

It opened the trading session at $71.61, the shares rose to $72.16 and dropped to $71.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEG points out that the company has recorded 21.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, PEG reached to a volume of 4184953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $73.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PEG shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.23, while it was recorded at 71.89 for the last single week of trading, and 64.21 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +10.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $25,831 million, or 73.30% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,236,433, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,495,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 15,556,200 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 19,846,891 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 324,714,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,117,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,951,446 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,398 shares during the same period.