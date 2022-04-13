For First Horizon Corporation [FHN], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.51 during the day while it closed the day at $23.04. The company report on April 8, 2022 that First Horizon Corporation Announces Revised Release Date of April 19, 2022 for First Quarter Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) announced today that, in light of the proposed transaction with TD Bank Group, it now plans to release first quarter financial results on April 19, 2022 after the close of the market. The earnings materials will be available on the FHN website at ir.firsthorizon.com under Events and Presentations. FHN also noted that management no longer plans to conduct conference calls in reference to the earnings materials.

About First HorizonFirst Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also loss -1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has inclined by 26.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.80% and gained 41.09% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $12.32 billion, with 537.83 million shares outstanding and 526.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.20M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 16598751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $23.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.70.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 23.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.73 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,998 million, or 81.40% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,543,301, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,729,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $532.89 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -2.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 20,216,402 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 37,993,288 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 368,685,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,895,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,339,932 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,209,833 shares during the same period.