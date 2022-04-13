For BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: BCTX] traded at a low on 04/12/22, posting a -15.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.91. The company report on April 12, 2022 that BriaCell Presents Development Details of Bria-OTS™ Platform Technology at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

Based on clinical data with Bria-IMT™, BriaCell has developed Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf (i.e. pre-manufactured) personalized immunotherapy.

Bria-OTS™ will be used to treat patients with advanced breast cancer, providing patients with readily available personalized treatment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4336452 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stands at 12.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.58%.

The market cap for BCTX stock reached $157.70 million, with 15.91 million shares outstanding and 13.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.50K shares, BCTX reached a trading volume of 4336452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75.

How has BCTX stock performed recently?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCTX is now -26.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] managed to generate an average of -$90,974 per employee.

Insider trade positions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]

There are presently around $15 million, or 26.65% of BCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 785,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.81% of the total institutional ownership; VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 203,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in BCTX stocks shares; and REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.6 million in BCTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:BCTX] by around 904,829 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 176,575 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 236,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,318,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,027 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 166,450 shares during the same period.