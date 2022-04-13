For Alcoa Corporation [AA], Analyst sees a rise to $82. What next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $83.26 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Alcoa Receives Funding to Pilot Carbon-Reduction Technology for Alumina Refining, Supporting Refinery of the Future Initiative.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that Australian governments have provided $7.7 million of funding to conduct pilot trials on a new carbon reduction technology that supports Alcoa’s Refinery of the Future initiative.

Alcoa of Australia has received support to test electric calcination with $6.4 million (A$8.6 million) from The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and $1.3 million (A$1.7 million) from Western Australia’s Clean Energy Future Fund (CEFF).

Alcoa Corporation represents 183.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.71 billion with the latest information. AA stock price has been found in the range of $82.9542 to $86.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 4270210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $87.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $78 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 29.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.03, while it was recorded at 84.75 for the last single week of trading, and 55.90 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $12,484 million, or 84.40% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $526.83 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 40,121,665 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 30,319,369 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 80,822,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,263,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,754,157 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 11,408,456 shares during the same period.