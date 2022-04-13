Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Revenue clocked in at $13.88 billion, down -6.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] gained 0.02% or 0.02 points to close at $101.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4368902 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that FIS Unveils Banking-as-a-Service Hub, Delivering Creative and Innovative Fintech Solutions to Financial Institutions of All Sizes.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Key facts:.

FIS’ introduction of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) comes as embedded finance sees broader adoption while the financial services industry explores new ways to expand reach to consumers.

It opened the trading session at $102.01, the shares rose to $102.83 and dropped to $101.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIS points out that the company has recorded -12.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 4368902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $138.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $134 to $113, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FIS stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 135 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FIS stock

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.15, while it was recorded at 101.80 for the last single week of trading, and 117.01 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 13.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $56,350 million, or 93.40% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,774,624, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,231,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.49 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

594 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 51,676,711 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 47,492,180 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 453,719,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,888,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,392,943 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 12,018,607 shares during the same period.